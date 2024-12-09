Netanyahu’s trial for alleged corruption centers on these three cases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will testify in court for the first time, facing charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate affairs. The trial has cast a shadow over Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. Netanyahu repeatedly requested to delay his testimony because of the war in Gaza but was denied by the courts. The trial in the long-running cases comes as Netanyahu is already facing steep criticism in Israel for dragging out the war. This is the first time that he will testify in the trial, which began in May 2020, though he has previously appeared in court.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.