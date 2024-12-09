Numerous drone sightings in New Jersey frustrating but don’t pose safety concern, governor says

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Dozens of reported drone sightings across New Jersey in recent weeks can be frustrating, but they don’t appear to pose a public safety concern. That’s what Gov. Phil Murphy stressed Monday. The FBI has been investigating reports about several mysterious nighttime drone flights that started occurring last month across central Jersey and has asked the public for help. Since then, residents have reported seeing drones in other areas. While speaking at an unrelated bill signing event in Princeton, Murphy noted there were 49 reports of drones on Sunday, mostly in Hunterdon County. The flights initially raised questions partly because they happened near a U.S. military research and manufacturing facility and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster.

