Rescuers rush to save geese and ducks soaked in oil due to spill in Boston river

BOSTON (AP) — Wildlife rescuers were rushing to tend to dozens of geese and ducks that were soaked in oil after an apparent spill in a Boston river. Police and fire departments were dispatched to the Muddy River on the border of Boston and the town of Brookline a little after noon on Sunday following reports of a possible oil leak. Police say responders found that there was some kind of leak into the waterway that impacted wildlife including numerous ducks and geese. Rescuers say it will take up to a month for the birds to be released into the wild. The source and nature of the leak was still under investigation.

