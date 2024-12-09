Turkish military helicopters collide in midair, killing 5 military personnel

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An official says two Turkish military helicopters have collided in midair, causing one of them to crash. Monday’s crash in the southwestern province of Isparta left five military personnel dead and injured one other, the region’s governor told local media. The second helicopter landed safely. The crash occurred during regular training flights. The victims included a brigadier general who was in charge of the aviation school. An investigation has been launched.

