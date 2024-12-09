US defense secretary in Japan to discuss regional security as US military pauses Osprey flights

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is in Japan to meet with Japanese officials and reaffirm the importance of their alliance and the U.S. commitment to regional security as threats rise from China and North Korea. Austin’s visit on Tuesday also comes amid growing concerns over the safety of Osprey military aircraft, which have been grounded in the United States following a near-crash at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico last month. The incident, caused by weakened metal components, was similar to a fatal crash off southwestern Japan last year. The U.S. measure has not affected Ospreys operated by Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force. Japanese officials are discussing the issue with the U.S. military.

