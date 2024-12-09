Wisconsin Republicans sue to resolve conflict of when Electoral College votes must be cast for Trump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans have filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to resolve a discrepancy between state and federal law about what date the state’s presidential electors must meet to cast Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral College votes for President-elect Donald Trump. State law calls for the meeting to take place on Dec. 16 this year. But a two-year-old federal law says the vote must take place this year on Dec. 17. The Wisconsin Republican Party asked in the lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court seeking an order that the electors follow federal law and cast their votes on Dec. 17.

