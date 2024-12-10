6 people charged in UK with belonging to a banned Kurdish group

LONDON (AP) — British police have charged six people with belonging to a banned Kurdish militant group, the PKK. London’s Metropolitan Police force said the suspects were due in court for an initial hearing later Tuesday. They are charged with “membership of a terrorist organization.” The six, aged between 23 and 62, were all arrested in London on Nov. 27. The PKK, or Kurdistan Workers’ Party, has waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkey aimed at winning an independent Kurdish state and is banned as a terrorist group in the U.K. After the arrests, police searched premises in north London including a Kurdish community center, sparking protests.

