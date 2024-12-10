Man who jumped a desk to attack a Nevada judge in the courtroom is sentenced

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who was captured on courtroom video attacking a judge in Las Vegas has been sentenced to at least 26 years in prison. Deobra Redden said Tuesday in court that he didn’t intend to kill the judge when he vaulted over her desk and landed on her in January. KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reports that Redden has been ordered to serve 26 to 65 years for attempted murder and other charges. Redden is 31. He pleaded guilty but mentally ill in September to the attack. His lawyer says he wasn’t taking his prescription medication at the time to control his diagnosed schizophrenia.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.