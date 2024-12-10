What did you Google in 2024? From the elections to Copa América, here’s what search trends show
NEW YORK (AP) — Remember what you searched for in 2024? Google does. Google has released its annual “Year in Search,” rounding up 2024’s top trending searches. It shows terms that saw the highest spike in traffic compared to last year. Sports — particularly soccer and cricket — dominated overall search trends, led by queries for Copa América, the UEFA European Championship and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, the U.S. election led news-specific searches worldwide. Queries about excessive heat and this year’s Olympic Games followed. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump topped searches in Google’s people category this year — followed by Catherine, Princess of Wales, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif.