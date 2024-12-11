Bengals QB Joe Burrow laments loss of privacy following home break-in

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow kept his comments short Wednesday when addressing the media about having his home broken into two nights earlier while he and the Bengals were on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one,” Burrow said. “Way more is out there than I would want out there and that I care to share. So that’s all I’ve got to say about that.”

The NFL and NBA issued security alerts to their players late last month after several homes were broken into while athletes were away for games.

The NFL’s alert came after the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Partrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were targeted in October.

“Obviously it’s frustrating, disappointing,” Mahomes said after the alert was issued.

Burglaries of homes owned by Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. prompted the NBA to send out an alert the day after the NFL’s.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Wednesday he hired personal security when one of his cars was broken into about a year ago.

”(It was) a little too close for my comfort with my family being in the house,” Tagovailoa said. “So we got personal security to take care of all of that. When we’re on the road, we’ve got someone with my wife, got someone also at the house, surveying the house.”

No one was injured in the break-in at Burrow’s home, which was ransacked, according to a report provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

A person employed by Burrow arrived at the Anderson Township home Monday night to find a shattered bedroom window and the home in disarray.

“We live a public life, and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy,” Burrow said. “That has been difficult for me to deal with for my entire career. I’m still learning. I understand that’s the life that we choose, but it doesn’t make it any easier to deal with.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL