EPA awards $144 million to California to phase out big diesel trucks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $144 million in grants to fund 13 projects in California to help the state phase out big rigs that run on diesel. The money will go to state transportation department, cities and school districts to purchase more than 480 zero-emission vehicles. It’s part of an EPA program that provides a total of $735 million to 70 projects across the country. The funds are expected to be delivered in early 2025. The grants come as California is trying to rid itself of fossil fuels by passing new rules in recent years to phase out gas-powered cars, trucks, trains and lawn equipment.

