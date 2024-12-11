Jury considers charges against man in killing of Ole Miss student

A judge has urged jurors to keep deliberating in the trial of a man charged with killing a University of Mississippi student who was well-known in the local LGBTQ+ community. Attorneys made closing arguments Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Sheldon “Timothy” Herrington Jr. The body of Jimmie “Jay” Lee has never been found, but a judge declared him dead. Lee disappeared July 8, 2022, in Oxford. Prosecutors say Herrington killed Lee after a sexual encounter that ended badly. Herrington has maintained his innocence. After more than three hours, jurors asked what would happen if they couldn’t reach a verdict. The judge told them to keep working.

