New Zealand official reverses visa refusal for US conservative influencer Candace Owens

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Associate Immigration Minister Chris Penk has overturned a visa refusal for the U.S. conservative commentator Candace Owens, citing “the importance of free speech.” Owens planned a speaking tour of Australia and New Zealand. But Australia refused her visa in October and New Zealand later denied her an entry permit because she was barred from Australia. Owens has provoked controversy for her remarks on the Holocaust, race, gender and vaccines. A spokesperson for Penk said on Thursday that Owens asked him to exercise his discretion and he had overturned the earlier ban by New Zealand’s immigration agency.

