Ronald McDonald House of El Paso hosting Lights of Love Ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Ronald McDonald House of El Paso announced it will be hosting the 39th annual Lights of Love and Lighting Ceremony.

It will be held at the Ronald McDonald House at 300 E. California Ave. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

This year's sponsor is the Aguilar Family Foundation.

Families will be able to get free pictures with Santa Claus, with entertainment provided by Mission Early College Dance team and St. Patrick's Mariachi and Choir. UTEP's Music Department will also be in attendance. Food and drinks will be provided. Kids who attended will get a treat bag and a stuffed animal.

All money raised from the event stay in our local area.