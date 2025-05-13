ABC-7 First Alert: 50 MPH gusts, blowing dust and sand

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for today’s strong wind gusts expected to reach 50 MPH and blowing dust and sand expected to impact visibility. Critical fire danger is also expected throughout the region.

Ahead of today’s wind event, the weather service has already issued weather alerts for the region:

Today we will see winds pick up mid afternoon gusts could range between 45-50 MPH. Winds are expected to be strongest between 12-8PM. Winds of this strength are potentially damaging they can knock down trees and power lines, and push your vehicle.

Adding further risk out on the roads today, blowing dust is already is expected to be a major impact today with visibility reduced to one-quarter to one mile. Drive with caution.

Temperatures will remain quiet hot above average El Paso is expected to reach 95, Las Cruces is expected to reach 92. We could see moderate heat impacts to your health today so remember to stay hydrated.

Amid strong winds, dry conditions, and hot temps fire risk is elevated through the region meaning any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.