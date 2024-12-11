Terrence Edwards Jr. scores 22 points to help Louisville edge UTEP 77-74

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Terrence Edwards Jr. had 22 points, James Scott and J’Vonne Hadley both secured a double-double and Louisville edged UTEP 77-74 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Louisville created some separation midway through the second half by scoring nine straight points, punctuated by back-to-back dunks from freshman Khani Rooths for a 63-55 lead. But UTEP scored eight of the next 10 points to get within two points.

Devon Barnes made a jumper from the free-throw line with 45.8 seconds left to get UTEP within 73-72 and Kevin Kalu had a putback dunk on their next possession with 8.4 seconds left for another one-point deficit.

Louisville got two free throws by Reyne Smith with 6.2 seconds left for a three-point lead. UTEP had an open look at the other end for a tying 3-pointer but Corey Camper’s shot hit off the back iron as time expired.

Hadley had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Scott added 11 points and 11 boards for Louisville (6-4). Chucky Hepburn added 12 points and seven assists.

Camper led UTEP (6-3) with 19 points and Barnes added 16. Ahamad Bynum scored 14.

Elijah Jones made his third 3-pointer of the season in the closing second of the first half to give UTEP a 36-32 lead. Louisville missed its final eight shots of the half to finish at 37% shooting with eight turnovers.

Camper, who entered 6 of 22 from 3-point range this season, made a 3-pointer with 17:26 remaining to extend UTEP’s lead to 43-36.

Louisville plays at No. 5 Kentucky on Saturday. UTEP returns home to play Tarleton State on Monday.

