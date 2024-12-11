UN General Assembly demands ceasefire in Gaza and backs UN agency helping Palestinian refugees

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved resolutions Wednesday demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and backing the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees that Israel has moved to ban. The votes culminated two days of speeches overwhelmingly calling for an end to the 14-month war between Israel and the militant Hamas group. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, though they reflect world opinion. Israel and its close ally, the United States, were in a tiny minority speaking and voting against the resolutions. The votes in the 193-nation world body were 158-9 with 13 abstentions to demand a ceasefire now and 159-9 with 11 abstentions to support the agency known as UNRWA.

