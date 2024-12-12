DoorDash steps up driver ID checks after traffic safety complaints

DoorDash will require its drivers to verify their identity more often as part of a larger effort to crack down on unauthorized account sharing. The company has pledged to do a better job identifying and removing dangerous drivers after a flood of complaints of dangerous driving from cities. Officials in Boston, New York and other cities have said that in many cases, people with multiple traffic violations continue making deliveries using accounts registered to others. The San Francisco delivery company said Thursday it has begun requiring some drivers to complete real-time identity checks immediately after they complete a delivery.

