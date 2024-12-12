Former California congressman TJ Cox expected to plead guilty in fraud case

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A lawyer for former U.S. Rep. TJ Cox of California said the Democrat will plead guilty to two counts of fraud and pay $3.5 million in restitution after federal prosecutors alleged he perpetrated multiple schemes involving businesses he was involved in. Attorney Mark Coleman told the Fresno Bee on Wednesday that Cox wanted to avoid trial and had reached a plea deal that dismissed 24 of 26 charges. Prosecutors said Cox stole $1.7 million in diverted client payments and company loans and investments. They also alleged Cox created false records and a fraudulent loan guarantee to secure a $1.5 million construction loan through a sports nonprofit for improvements at a sports complex.

