Former Syrian official arrested in California who oversaw prison charged with torture

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Syrian military official who oversaw a prison where alleged human rights abuses took place has been charged with several counts of torture. Samir Ousman al-Sheikh was arrested in July for visa fraud charges. He oversaw Syria’s infamous Adra Prison from 2005 to 2008 under recently ousted President Bashar Assad. Authorities say he was charged Thursday by a federal grand jury with several counts of torture. The government fell to a sudden rebel offensive last Sunday, putting an end to the 50-year rule of the Assad family. Al-Sheikh’s lawyer says he denies the accusations.

