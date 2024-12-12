Franklin, Coronado High School students bring early holiday cheer with “Blessings Drive”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students at Franklin and Coronado High School held their annual "Blessings Drive" on December 12.

Each year, the schools "adopt" an elementary school in the Borderland with children in need. This year, Moye Elementary school was selected.

Each student assembles a wish list of gifts they would like to receive for themselves and family, and the high school students work to make those wishes come true. The elementary students then receive a gift box with multiple items from their list.

"I think it's it's it's remarkable," Ali Lopez, a senior at Franklin High, said. "Being able to be in that position to give back- it means a lot every year and I think it's more exciting and just so fulfilling."