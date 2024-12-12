Holiday Gift Guide: Handcrafted items from North Carolina support hurricane recovery
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The town of Asheville, North Carolina, is known for its artists and restaurants. In September, it was devastated by flooding from Hurricane Helene. Even businesses not physically harmed suffered weeks without power and water. And Asheville was essentially closed to tourists during its busiest season. So local artists and small businesses are now hoping that visitors will return to speed their recovery. And they’re selling handcrafted holiday gifts online. The heavily damaged River Arts District, for instance, lets artists sell through its website. And the tourism authority Explore Asheville has set up a site called “Love Asheville from Afar.”