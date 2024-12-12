Protesters hold a noisy demonstration against Serbia’s populist leadership

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s university students have held a noisy protest outside the state television building despite populist President Aleksandar Vucic’s pledge to fulfil their demands. The students blew whistles, booed and jeered on Thursday. Many said they are angry that the state RTS television carried Vucic’s accusations that the students were paid to launch protests and blockades to overthrow the government. Classes at more than 40 faculties at universities throughout Serbia have been suspended for days. The blockades is part of wider protests that erupted after the fall of a concrete canopy in the northern city of Novi Sad last month that killed 15 people.

