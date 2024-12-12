Syria faces crisis and Gaza heads toward famine, World Food Program official says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The deputy executive director of the U.N. World Food Program has been on whirlwind visits to hotspots in the Middle East and Sudan to assess dire humanitarian situations and escalating demands for food from millions of people trapped or fleeing conflicts. But Carl Skau said in an interview with The Associated Press this week that the Rome-based agency has been forced to make major cuts to the numbers of people it can help because of a lack of funding. WFP is working to diversify its funding, including targeting the private sector. But Skau said that “it’s going to be a tough time ahead, no doubt, with increasing gaps.”

