Texas builds big early lead, cruises to 91-67 win over New Mexico State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half when Texas took a big lead and the Longhorns went on to beat New Mexico State 91-67 on Thursday night.

Tramon Mark added 14 points and Jordan Pope and Ze’rik Onyema had 10 each for Texas (8-2), which shot 59%. Freshman guard Tre Johnson, who came in leading the SEC at 21.1 points per game and had scored at least 16 points in each of the Longhorns’ previous games this season, finished with nine points in 26 minutes.

Christian Cook scored 22 points, Zawdie Jackson 14, Jaden Harris 11 and Peter Filipovity 10 for the Aggies (4-6), who shot 45%.

Texas led by 25 at halftime and the lead only dipped once below 20 in the second half. The Longhorns responded with a 14-3 run to go up by 30 with five-plus minutes remaining.

The Longhorns led from the outset after Mark’s game-opening 3-pointer. Texas hit 11 of their first 15 shots leading to the first media timeout to go up 25-12. They led by 28 late in the half before going into break ahead 52-27 after shooting 63%.

Texas plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday in the second game of a five-game homestand. New Mexico State will open a five-game homestand on Monday against Southern Utah.

