Tight security for Taliban minister’s funeral as Islamic State group claim deadly suicide attack

A Taliban government spokesman says tight security is in place for the funeral of a Cabinet member who was killed in a suicide bombing. Khalil Haqqani was the most high-profile casualty of an assault in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power three years ago. He died in a blast Wednesday at the Ministry for Refugees and Repatriation ,along with other victims. Hamdullah Fitrat, the government’s deputy spokesman, said Thursday that top officials will attend the funeral in the country’s east and that security measures are in place. An affiliate of the Islamic State group said one of its fighters waited for Haqqani to leave his office and then detonated his device.

