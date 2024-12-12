Ukraine’s reformed military procurement agency drives the country’s NATO ambitions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s new state agency for nonlethal military procurement is an example of the type of reform that the country hopes will clear the path toward NATO. Western officials are closely monitoring the State Logistics Operator known by the local abbreviation DOT. They have been pleased with the results one year since it was formed. The company’s CEO said that the enterprise has contracted 95% of the products asked to supply and saved 25% in the process.

