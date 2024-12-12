White House releases national strategy to combat Islamophobia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced what it called the first-ever national strategy to counter Islamophobia. A proposal released Thursday details more than 100 possible steps to curb hate, violence, bias and discrimination against Muslims and Arab Americans. It follows a similar national plan to battle antisemitism that President Joe Biden announced in May of last year as fears about increasing hatred and discrimination were rising among U.S. Jews. The Biden administration said in announcing the new strategy that “Over the past year, this initiative has become even more important as threats against American Muslim and Arab communities have spiked.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.