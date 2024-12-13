Belichick’s bid to reshape football at UNC another sign of rising pro influence on college level

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s hiring of NFL coaching great Bill Belichick marks another sign of the growing influence of the NFL on college football. The challenges of managing the transfer portal and looming revenue sharing for athletes has led teams to take on more NFL-like structures to their programs. Belichick is set to structure North Carolina’s program like an NFL front office. That includes hiring former NFL executive Michael Lombardi as general manager. At Florida, coach Billy Napier is interviewing general managers while saying the program is going to “a business model” to deal with a “major math puzzle.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.