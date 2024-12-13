Court denies TikTok’s request to halt enforcement of potential US ban until Supreme Court review

A federal appeals court has left in place a mid-January deadline in a federal law requiring TikTok to be sold or face a ban in the United States. Judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejecting a request made by the company to halt enforcement until the Supreme Court reviews its challenge of the statute. Attorneys for TikTok and its China-based parent company, ByteDance, are expected to appeal to the Supreme Court. It’s unclear if the nation’s highest court will take up the case. But some experts say they expect the justices to weigh in. TikTok is also looking for a potential lifeline from President-elect Donald Trump, who promised to “save” the short-form video platform during the presidential campaign.

