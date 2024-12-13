EU nations agree a crackdown on migrant smugglers. Some fear it may target people trying to help

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries have agreed a draft law aimed at preventing and countering migrant smuggling, which critics say could be abused to target people or charity groups that try to help migrants in trouble. The draft broadens the definition of what migrant smuggling involves and increases prison sentences and fines. The agreement between the 27 EU member countries forms their position for final negotiations on the law with the European Parliament. Europe’s migrant rights umbrella group says the draft means more people could “face trials, fines and prison sentences simply for helping other people.” It says that at least 117 people faced legal proceedings for helping migrants last year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.