Florida woman charged with threatening health insurance company with ‘delay, deny, depose’

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been charged with threatening her health insurance provider after police say she uttered the same words found on the bullet casings used in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Police in Lakeland say a recording shows Briana Boston told a representative of Blue Cross Blue Shield, “Delay, deny, depose. You people are next” as they ended a phone call Tuesday in which she unsuccessfully challenged the company’s denial of her claim. The same words were written on the casings left at the shooting of Thompson last week. Boston is being held without bail and could not be reached for comment.

