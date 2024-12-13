How to catch the Geminids, one of the strongest meteor showers of the year
AP Science Writer
The Geminids are among the few major meteor showers to come from asteroids, and this year they will peak on Friday. The shower often produces meteors with a distinctly more yellow glow than other meteor showers that originate from comet debris. Under ideal viewing conditions, the Geminids typically put on one of the best and brightest shows of the year because of the high volume of meteors visible each hour. However, an almost full moon this year means up to 15 meteors per hour are expected at peak time. Viewing of the Geminids will last until Dec. 21.