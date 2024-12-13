Jill Biden tells military children at Marine Corps Reserve toy drive to remember that they are loved

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden told children from military families who helped the White House donate toys for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign to remember that they are loved. The first lady told them Friday that they are loved by a lot of people, from their family and friends to their teachers and classmates and “the president and me.” The White House contributes to the annual toy drive, which has been delivering donated toys to less fortunate children since 1947. Last year, more than 25 million toys were delivered to more than 10 million children nationwide.

