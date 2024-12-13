Luke Littler was an unknown a year ago. Now he’s making millions and taking darts into mainstream

Luke Littler is a kebab-eating, Xbox-playing darts player who grabbed the attention of Britain and beyond this time last year by reaching the final of the world championship as a 16-year-old. Littler returns to darts’ biggest tournament 12 months later as a winner of 10 events around the world, ranked No. 4 in the world, with around $1.3 million in prize money and 1.3 million followers on Instagram. “Luke The Nuke” still lives at home with his parents but is one of the most recognizable sports stars in his country. Google says he was the third most-searched person in Britain in 2024. Experts say his earnings potential is huge. More kids around the world are starting to play darts because of the Littler effect.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.