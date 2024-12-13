Oklahoma panel rejects man’s plea for mercy, paves the way for final US execution of 2024

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma panel has rejected a plea for clemency for a man convicted of torturing and killing a 10-year-old girl as part of a cannibalistic fantasy. Friday’s unanimous vote by the state’s Pardon and Parole Board paves the way for Kevin Ray Underwood to become the last person executed in the U.S. this year. Underwood is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Thursday, his 45th birthday. Speaking via video from the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, Underwood apologized for killing 10-year-old Jamie Rose Bolin in 2006. Underwood admitted to detectives that he lured the girl into his apartment before beating her and suffocating her to death.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.