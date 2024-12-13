Once taboo, more Japanese women are brewing sake

OKAYA, Japan (AP) — Mie Takahashi is one of a small group of female toji, or master Japanese sake brewers. Only 33 female toji are registered in Japan’s Toji Guild Association out of more than a thousand breweries nationwide. That’s more than several decades ago. Women were largely excluded from sake production until after World War II. Sake making has a history of over a thousand years, with strong roots in Japan’s traditional Shinto religion. But when the liquor began to be mass produced during the Edo period, from 1603 until 1868, an unspoken rule barring women from breweries emerged.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.