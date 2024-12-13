South Korean parliament will vote on impeachment motion against President Yoon over martial law

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean lawmakers are set to vote on an opposition-led impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol. Saturday’s vote at the National Assembly comes two days after Yoon defended his Dec. 3 martial law decree and vowed to resist mounting calls for his ouster. It’ll be the second time for the Assembly to hold a vote on Yoon’s impeachment motion over his short-lived Dec. 3 martial law introduction. Last Saturday, Yoon survived an impeachment vote as most ruling party lawmakers boycotted a floor vote. Opposition parties allege Yoon’s decree, which drew troops to parliament, amounted to rebellion.

