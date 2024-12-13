Turkey’s Erdogan offers to mediate between Sudan and the UAE

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to mediate to resolve tensions with the United Arab Emirates. The offer was made during a phone call Friday with Sudan’s military leader, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan. It comes just days after Erdogan brokered a deal between Ethiopia and Somalia toward resolving a dispute that arose after Ethiopia signed a deal with Somaliland. The Sudanese government accuses the UAE of providing weapons to its rival paramilitary force and prolonging the conflict in Sudan. The UAE has rejected the allegations and accused the government of refusing to negotiate peace with its enemy.

