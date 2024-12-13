Walmart’s Mexico subsidiary plans to appeal a $4.6 million fine for alleged monopolistic practices

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Walmart’s Mexico subsidiary says it plans to appeal a $4.6 million fine for alleged monopolistic practices involving suppliers. Walmart de Mexico said in a statement Friday that it had talked with suppliers to see if there were any concerns. Mexico’s anti-monopoly regulatory agency, which is soon to be eliminated, levied the fine after at least one rival store chain accused Walmart of using its substantial purchasing power to gain discounts that put other sellers at a disadvantage. Walmart is by far the largest retail chain in Mexico. It said it would abide by the agency’s ruling Thursday, but would appeal the decision.

