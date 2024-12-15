Skip to Content
3 children die in overnight trailer home fire in Clovis, New Mexico

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Three children have died in an overnight house fire south of Clovis. Five other people survived and were being treated at a Texas hospital, authorities said Sunday.

Curry County investigators said emergency crews were dispatched to the home about 2:30 a.m. Saturday and firefighters found a modified single-wide trailer home engulfed in flames.

They said three children — ages 3, 5 and 11 — were declared dead at the scene.

Clovis Fire Department officials said three adults and two other children escaped the residence before emergency personnel arrived.

They said the survivors were taken to a medical center in Lubbock for additional treatment.

Authorities said the county sheriff’s office and New Mexico State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating the cause of the deadly blaze.

Clovis is located in eastern New Mexico.

