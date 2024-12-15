7 foreigners hospitalized in Fiji after drinking cocktails at a resort bar

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Health and tourism officials in Fiji say seven foreigners have been hospitalized after drinking cocktails at a resort bar. The group included four Australian tourists and an American, according to local news reports. They were drinking at the five-star Warwick Resort near the town of Sigatoka before they became ill. Health officials said they did not yet know the cause of the illness and it was too soon to know if tainted alcohol was involved. A relative of two of the Australians told Sky News Australia the women were being discharged from the hospital on Monday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.