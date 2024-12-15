Texas DPS Trooper injured after crash involving semi in Hudspeth county

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper was injured in a crash late last night.

It happened in Hudspeth county on I-10 west near mile marker 95. That's a few miles west of Sierra Blanca.

According to Texas DPS, the crash happened at 11:30 pm after a semi-truck towing a low-bed trailer attempted a U-turn at the center median cross-over.

That's when DPS said the trailer became stranded in the roadway, blocking both westbound lanes of I-10.

The trooper struck the trailer while traveling westbound.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital and remains in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.