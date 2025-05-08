Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warmer today, slight scattered shower potential

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will feel warmer temperatures for your Thursday as we add in some moisture to the region and potential for scattered showers.

Waking up today we will see cloudy skies. Those clouds are bringing in moisture and we will see about a 10-20% chance for some scattered showers today. Rain chances looking strongest early morning and then picking up again mid afternoon.

Also waking up today we will see breezy to windy conditions that will settle throughout the day. Winds could pick up however during any rain storms we could see.

Today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 81, Las Cruces 79. This is warmer then yesterday but still just slightly below our daily average.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

