Another month, another record smashed for New Jersey internet gambling

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s red-hot internet gambling market continued to smash records in November, even as revenue inside physical casinos continued to lag behind pre-pandemic levels at six of Atlantic City’s nine casinos. State gambling regulators say internet gambling brought in $214 million in November, narrowly eclipsing the previous record set a month earlier. Total gambling revenue at the casinos, two horse tracks that take sports bets, and their online partners was $556 million, up over 15%. In-person revenue at physical casinos equaled what it was in November 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak. But six of the nine casinos still won less in person last month than they did five years ago.

