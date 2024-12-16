Militants attack police post in northwest Pakistan, killing 2 officers and wounding 3

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say militants on a motorcycle opened fire at a police post in the country’s restive northwest, killing at least two officers and wounding three others before fleeing the scene. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack in Shangla, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan. A local police officer said the wounded officers were transported to a nearby hospital. Pakistan in recent months has witnessed a surge in militant attacks, most blamed on separatist groups and Pakistani Taliban, an ally of the Afghan Taliban but a separate group.

