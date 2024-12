EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This holiday season, Santa is visiting the Shoppes at Solana in West El Paso to greet children of all ages in three different languages.

"Sensory Santa," as the mall's Facebook page calls him, speaks English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

You can visit him at the Shoppes at Solana until Dec. 23 and book an appointment on the mall's website.

Tune in to ABC-7's newscasts tonight for more details on Sensory Santa.