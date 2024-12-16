Top aide to NYC mayor resigns months after prosecutors search her home and seize her phones

NEW YORK (AP) — A top aide to New York City Eric Adams has abruptly resigned months after the Manhattan district attorney’s office took her phones and searched her house as part of one of several investigations that have encircled City Hall. The departure of Ingrid Lewis-Martin came Sunday. The mayor’s office says it was a planned retirement. Her attorney plans a news conference Monday. Lewis-Martin’s decision to step down comes as Adams faces federal corruption charges and several members of his administration have come under investigation in a widening constellation of probes.

