5 family members found dead at Utah home and 17-year-old hospitalized with gunshot wound

Police say five family members have been found dead inside a home in Utah, including three children. Another was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. That person is 17 years old. A spokesperson for the West Valley City Police Department says the dead were two adults, an 11-year-old boy and two girls ages 9 and 2. They were found Tuesday the house in West Valley City, about 9 miles southwest of Salt Lake City. The teen was discovered in the garage. The spokesperson says authorities do not believe there is a suspect on the loose and the shooting is “isolated to this home.”

