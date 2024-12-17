About 3 dozen high-rise buildings in South Florida are sinking

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Almost three dozen high-rise condos and luxury hotels are sinking or settling along South Florida beaches. A new study from the University of Miami says 35 buildings along an almost 12-mile stretch from Miami Beach to Sunny Isles Beach have sunk or settled in a range of 0.8 to 3.1 inches. In some cases the changes are being caused by nearby construction. It’s not uncommon for buildings to sink a little during construction and right afterward. But the scientists say the revelations in their recent study are surprising because the changes occurred several years after construction.

